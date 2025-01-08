Shraddha Kapoor's Stree co-star Abhishek Banerjee reveals he was among first people to witness THIS hidden talent of actress

Shraddha Kapoor is admired for her impressive acting skills, charming beauty, and versatility. But she also has a list of different talents. Recently, the actress's Stree co-star Abhishek Banerjee revealed that when they used to shoot on set, one day, due to a technical glitch, everyone began entertaining others, and Shraddha presented her talent of speaking in different languages in front of them.

In a new interview with SCREEN, Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of Jana in Stree, recalled an interesting anecdote from the set. He revealed that when they once experienced an unexpected technical glitch, Shraddha Kapoor entertained them with her talent for speaking different languages.

Banerjee explained, "We were the first audience who saw her talk in different accents. During Stree, there was a camera glitch. We were waiting for our shot and had mics in our hands. We were doing an entertainment program for the crew, and Shraddha started doing accents."

The actor explained that the team's crew was among the first people in the Hindi film industry to learn about her talent. Later, she shared deets about learning to speak different accent in interviews and received immense praise for it.

Stree marked the directorial debut of Amar Kaushik and was backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films beginning its horror comedy universe. It also featured Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi among others. In 2024, the same cast reprised their roles for the film's sequel which became one of the highest grossing Hindi films ever.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor poses with The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield at Red Sea Film Festival 2024 and we didn't see it coming; PIC