Rajkummar Rao says he doesn’t have as much money people assume him to have; reveals ‘Ghar liya hua hai uski EMI hai achhi khasi…’

Rajkummar Rao is one of the extremely talented and versatile actors of the current generation. He has been riding high on the professional front with successive film releases this year. Despite this fact, the Stree 2 actress clarified that he doesn’t have as much money as people might believe him to have.

During a recent candid conversation on Unfiltered by Samdish, Rajkummar Rao was asked if he is satisfied in his life. To this, the actor admitted that he is gratified, but the hunger is still there. The host chimed in, stating that when one’s bank amount hits a certain amount, the Stree 2 actor quickly denied the presumption.

He said, “Yaar, honestly itna paisa hai nahi jitna logon ko lagta hoga ki ye toh bhai Rs.100 crore. Itna nahi hai. Bhai, EMI chal rahi hai. Matlab ghar liya hua hai, uski EMI hai achhi khasi. Toh matlab aisa bhi nahi hai ki nahi hai. Par aise wala bhi nahi ki aaj mann kia ki showroom mein ja ke, ‘Kitne ki hai wo?’ ‘Sir, Rs. 6 crore ki.’ ‘De de' (I don't have that much money. People would assume I have Rs.100 crore. I don't have that much. I've been paying a hefty EMI for a house I bought. It's not like if I feel, I can visit a showroom and purchase a car worth ₹6 crore)."

When asked if not Rs. 6 crore, but if he can buy a car worth Rs. 50 lakh, the actor admitted that he can got for it but there would be a discussion. He also noted that he would be slightly stressed about it but can conveniently purchase the one that costs Rs. 20 lakh currently.

Rajkummar also agreed that too much money can mess up the psyche of an actor if they get it overnight.

On the work front, Rao is currently enjoying the release of his family-comedy film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles. The film is currently running in theaters.

