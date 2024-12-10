Shraddha Kapoor poses with The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield at Red Sea Film Festival 2024 and we didn't see it coming; PIC

Shraddha Kapoor is currently representing India at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival 2024. The actress recently walked the red carpet of the coveted event, looking like a dream. But when she posed with American actor Andrew Garfield for the shutterbugs, the internet went berserk. Images of them together spread like wildfire, and it’s indeed a sight to behold!

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and others, several Bollywood celebs have been attending the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival 2024. Shraddha Kapoor was also one of the stars who walked the red carpet of the event on December 9, 2024.

While she looked ravishing in a multi-colored shimmery gown, her pictures with The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield made fans go gaga.

For the prestigious event, the Stree 2 actress donned a stunning floor-length gown with a little extended train. The multi-colored blingy attire featured a net sleeve on one side attached to a delicate embellished belt. She decided to ditch jewelry and let her outfit do the talking. Kapoor added a little color to her eyes and lips and flaunted her flawless base makeup.

She left her hair open and channeled her inner diva while posing for the shutterbugs. As for the American actor, he looked dashing in a suit paired with a striped shirt and a basic tie. The celebrities were happy to see each other at the event. They greeted each other with a firm and formal handshake, chatted a little, and then posed together before leaving for the event.

While attending the Red Sea Film Festival 2024, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress took some time to exclusively talk to Pinkvilla. During the conversation with us, she opened up about her upcoming films and revealed if she would be part of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2.

The diva told us, “That only time will tell if any more cameos of mine come up in any of the other Maddock films. I don’t know yet. But, very soon, I will share the films that I will be doing, which I will be shooting for next year.” Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao.

