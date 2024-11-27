Siblings Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor to travel to Saudi Arabia but it’s not for a film; find out

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are headed to Saudi Arabia very soon, and it’s not for a movie. The prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) is set to take place in December 2024, and it has been announced that the sibling duo will grace the In Conversation segment, joining a star-studded lineup of global personalities.

The fourth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will be held from December 5 to 14, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The speakers for the In Conversation include Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. They join the previously announced speakers, Egyptian actress Mona Zaki and American actress Viola Davis.

Hollywood actress Eva Longoria, as well as this year’s Head of Jury, Spike Lee, are also on the lineup. Filmmaker Michael Mann, Egyptian writer and director Mohamed Samy, and Turkish stars Engin Altan Düzyatan and Nurgül Yeşilçay are on the raft of speakers as well. Actor Andrew Garfield will be giving a talk at the festival’s Souk Talents program.

Through the festival’s In Conversation With and Souk Talents strands, these personalities will get to share insights about their work and passion with cinema lovers and industry executives. The In Conversation With segment will be held at the new Cultural Square headquarters of the Red Sea Film Foundation in Al Balad for the first time.

In a statement, Jomana Al Rashid, Chairwoman of the Red Sea Film Foundation, called the lineup of speakers in 2024 ‘extraordinary.’ She stated, “These luminaries, whose exceptional careers span both sides of the camera, have profoundly inspired generations of audiences, storytellers, and cinephiles.”

The chairwoman expressed, “It is an honor to provide a platform at our New Home of Film in Al Balad, where they can delve into their artistic journeys, share insights on their most cherished projects, and reveal the inspirations that have shaped their craft.” She added that they were eagerly waiting for what stories the speakers would bring to the festival this year.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Love & War, while Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in the Cop Universe installment Singham Again.

