'Never Felt That Way Before...': Amelia Dimoldenberg Opens Up on Her Chemistry with Andrew Garfield Amidst Romance Rumors Post Their Viral Date

Amelia Dimoldenberg has opened up over her viral Chicken Shop date with Andrew Garfield.

The episode with the talk show host sitting opposite to the actor having a flirtatious conversation has been the talk of the town, as the fans could not get over the duo’s chemistry.

Moreover, the netizens are expecting to see Dimoldenberg and Garfield in a rom-com soon.

During the episode, the Spider-Man actor was heard claiming that it has been vibey between the two, to which the host of the show replied, "Yeah, it's been vibey to the point where you've been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much for you to handle, so I'm actually surprised you're here."

The TV presenter referred to the pair initially meeting at the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year ceremony.

Meanwhile, in the recent segment of the Cosmopolitan puppy interview, Dimoldenberg admitted that the on-air date with Garfield went quite well. She revealed to the media portal that she felt different with the actor, as they did vibe throughout. The comedian-presenter shared, "I think it was pretty, pretty good actually. I think it was pretty good. It was a very original date.”

She further added, "I was going to say I've never felt that way before, but... it was just very different. It was a very different date; I'm trying to be very coy about it. I'm playing it cool."

Previously, during her Chicken Shop episode with Elmo, Dimoldenberg addressed her date with the We Live in Time actor for the first time. She confessed to the Sesame Street character that she had met someone special in life.

Opening about taking her bond with Garfield forward, the comedian revealed, "It was a great date though; we've got real chemistry... I don't know; we'll see how it goes."

The episode dropped a month ago and made the fans go gaga over the duo as they shipped Dimoldenberg and Garfield together on the internet and the social media platforms.

While some fans commented for the celebrities to take the date off-screen; some shared that they would want to see the pair get married.

The Chicken Shop date episode is available to stream on YouTube.

