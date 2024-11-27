Can you imagine Alia Bhatt as Moana? Technical director of Moana 2 calls it ‘good choice’; his pick for Maui will surprise you

Moana 2, the sequel to the 2016 American animated film Moana, is all set to release in Indian theaters on November 29, 2024. The movie’s General Technical Director, Norman Joseph, recently shared his thoughts on the casting if ever an Indian live-action version was made. He agreed that Alia Bhatt as Moana and Varun Dhawan as Maui would be a 'good choice.'

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Norman Joseph, Moana 2’s General Technical Director, expressed that age would be an important factor while considering names for an Indian live-action version of the Disney film, as Maui was older than Moana.

Talking about the plenty of choices available, he continued, “But honestly, I can’t pinpoint specific names because there are just so many great options.” When the portal asked Norman if he could imagine Alia Bhatt as Moana and Varun Dhawan as Maui, he agreed, saying, “I guess so, yeah, that would be a good choice.”

Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson are returning to voice Moana and Maui in Moana 2. The cast also includes Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, Gerald Ramsey, and more. The musical adventure film is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have an exciting lineup of future projects. The actress is shooting for her YRF Spy Universe film Alpha as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Love & War. Varun, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Baby John. Border 2, No Entry 2, Bhediya 2, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are some of the movies in his pipeline.

Alia and Varun make for one of the most popular onscreen couples in Bollywood. After making their debut together in 2012 with Student of the Year, they have been paired opposite each other in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the films of the Dulhania franchise. They were last seen together in the period drama Kalank. Alia and Varun’s chemistry is immensely loved by the fans, and they can’t wait for them to reunite on screen.

