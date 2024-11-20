WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor flaunts inked finger and says ‘Jai Maharashtra’ as he casts vote during Assembly elections 2024; urges everyone to exercise right

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are taking place today, November 20, 2024. Many Bollywood celebrities have stepped out to exercise their right. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as he cast his vote and flaunted his inked finger. The actor was heard saying, “Jai Maharashtra,” and he also urged everyone to vote.

In a paparazzi video, Ranbir Kapoor was seen arriving at the polling station in a white t-shirt and green pants. He paired the outfit with gray-white shoes and completed his look with sunglasses and a watch. While exiting the venue, Ranbir obliged some fans with pictures. He said, “Jai Maharashtra,” before sitting inside his car.

In another video, Ranbir showcased his inked finger to the cameras after fulfilling his civic duty. He also appealed to the general public to come and cast their vote as it was their birthright.

Other celebrities that were spotted at polling stations in Mumbai to cast their vote included Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Fardeen Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Amrita Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Sood, Twinkle Khanna, Arjun Kapoor, Govinda, Sharvari, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal, John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Sohail Khan, Prem Chopra, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Rohit Shetty, and more.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has some exciting projects lined up in the future that are highly anticipated by his fans. The epic Ramayana starring him as Lord Rama was officially announced a few days ago. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Producer Namit Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note, saying, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our ‘RAMAYANA’ – for people across the world.”

He also revealed the release dates of the two parts of Ramayana, stating, “Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence… Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. From our entire Ramayana Family.”

Apart from this, Ranbir is gearing up to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of his debut film Saawariya. He will star in Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. This magnum opus set against a war backdrop and revolving around a love triangle is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 20, 2026.

Ranbir will also be seen in Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actor is set to play the antagonist in Dhoom 4, the reboot of the popular Dhoom franchise.

A source close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla, “A new director will be appointed by Aditya Chopra for Dhoom 4, to bring in a fresh take to the world of this cat-and-mouse race. The film will be shot from the end of 2025, early 2026, over a period of 8 to 10 months, and arrive on the big screen in 2027.”

