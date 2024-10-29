Kareena Kapoor shares peek into ‘little piece’ of her ‘world’ with unseen PICS of Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur, Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan always aces the social media game as she shares candid glimpses into her family life. The actress recently offered a peek into a ‘little piece’ of her ‘world’ as she dropped some unseen pictures of her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur and Jeh. Her photo dump is surely unmissable.

Today, October 29, 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and posted a series of glimpses from her life. The first slide was a selfie of Bebo, in which her face was absolutely glowing. She was seen wearing a red cap. There was a blurry picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at the Pataudi Palace, where the moon shone in the background.

Kareena also showed a table where some of her old pictures with Saif were kept in frames. There were multiple colorful ninja figurines placed in front of them. The dump included some stunning photos of the actress in different stylish outfits. There was a page about the French city Bordeaux in the post. Bebo's kids were seen playing with their friends at the Pataudi Palace. The last slide showed her hand holding amla.

In the caption, Kareena wrote, “A little piece of my world… (woman tipping hand, red heart emoji).” Have a look at the post!

Fans flooded the comments section of her post with a lot of love. One person said, “The dump we all wanted,” while another wrote, “The iconic Maharani in her palace. Pls post more dumps we love them!” One user called her “queen,” while another described her and Saif as the “Royal couple.” Many other people left red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her movie Singham Again. She will be playing the role of Avni in this next installment of the Cop Universe created by Rohit Shetty. The stellar cast includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The movie is set to hit the big screens on November 1 on the festive occasion of Diwali.

