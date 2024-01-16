Sidharth Malhotra celebrates birthday with fans; WATCH how he reacts when a fan gives him cake

Sidharth Malhotra has an incredible number of fans who absolutely adore him. They love him for being so down-to-earth and the way he treats them. Today happens to be his birthday and social media is overflowing with birthday wishes for the superstar. One of the sweetest wishes came from his wife, Kiara Advani, who shared a picture of them passionately kissing as they celebrated his birthday with friends.

Today, the actor decided to spread joy among his fans and celebrated his special day with them too. You can't help but notice the happy faces of his fans as they sing Happy Birthday to their favorite star live.

Sidharth Malhotra fans celebrate his birthday in town

Today, Sidharth Malhotra came out to celebrate his birthday with his fans who could not stop smiling as they stood right next to the actor singing the birthday song for him and watching him cut the cake that they brought for the Indian Police Force star. The actor looked stylish in an orange hoodie and dark grey pants, holding a delightful little cake. With a smile on his face, Sidharth happily cut the cake while his fans serenaded him with their heartfelt wishes.

After Sidharth Malhotra shared a slice of cake with one of his fans, she returned the favor to the actor. Grinning, he replied, "If I start eating, I'll end up finishing it all," and took a tiny nibble. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

Check out the video:

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday with Karan Johar, Shakun Batra, and other friends

Sidharth had a blast on his 39th birthday as he gathered with his loved ones, family, and close buddies. The celebration was made even more special with the presence of Kiara Advani’s parents, Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey, who were seen arriving for the birthday bash. Not long after, renowned filmmakers Karan Johar and Shakun Batra joined in on the fun. A fantastic picture captured Sidharth striking a pose with KJo, Shakun, producer Juno Chopra, and a bunch of other amazing people.

Sidharth is currently getting ready for the release of Rohit Shetty's action-packed web series Indian Police Force. It's set to premiere on Amazon Prime on January 19. Besides that, he will also be appearing in the thrilling action film Yodha.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kiara Advani passionately kisses Sidharth Malhotra; gives peek into filmy-themed birthday cake from party