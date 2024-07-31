Kiara Advani Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and more shower love on Don 3 actress

Kiara Advani is currently one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has impressed the audience with her performances in various movies and is gearing up for an exciting lineup ahead. Today, July 31, 2024, marks Kiara’s 33rd birthday, and on this special occasion, she was showered with love and wishes from the film industry, including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and others make special posts for Kiara Advani’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has worked with Kiara Advani in the movie Good Newwz, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a stunning photo of the birthday girl. She wished her, saying, “Happy birthday to the lovely lovely Kiara. Big hug @kiaraaliaadvani.”

Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor shared glimpses of their memorable moments together and wrote, “To many more laughs & good times! Happy birthday @kiaraaliaadvani.” In response to his wish, Kiara reshared the story and exclaimed, “SK!!!! This is so cute. Big Hug. Reunion soon.”

Parineeti Chopra penned, “Happppiest bday Kiara! Lots of love my girl @kiaraaliaadvani.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture with Kiara from her Haldi ceremony. He expressed, “Happy Birthday my dearest and Stunning always @kiaraaliaadvani.”

Bhumi Pednekar mentioned, “Happy birthday Bro @kiaraaliaadvani. Wishing you the bestest year,” while Huma Qureshi stated, “Have the best year ahead @kiaraaliaadvani.” Athiya Shetty wished, “Happy birthday @kiaraaliaadvani love and happiness always!”

Jackky Bhagnani shared a sweet message, stating, “Happy Birthday @kiaraaliaadvani! Here's to another year of happiness, health, and success in everything you do! Cheers to another fabulous year ahead!” Jackky’s wife, Rakul Preet Singh, said, “Happy Birthday Kiara Advani. Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter, and endless success. keep shining!!

Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy birthday dear @kiaraaliaadvani .... Lots of love n happiness always.”

Kiara Advani’s work front

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is set to star in the Telugu political action thriller Game Changer. In the S. Shankar directorial, she will share the screen with Ram Charan.

Kiara is also set to join the YRF Spy Universe created by Aditya Chopra. She will be a part of the highly anticipated War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Kiara will also be joining another iconic franchise. She has been officially announced as the female lead in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh.

Pinkvilla wishes Kiara Advani a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead!

