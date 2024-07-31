'Jiju' Ranveer Singh can't stop gushing over Anisha Padukone’s recent PICS; Deepika Padukone’s comment is every elder sister ever

Ranveer Singh shares a great bond with his wife Deepika Padukone’s family. He is often spotted in their company at events or vacations and is also seen indulging in social media banter with them. Just recently, Ranveer couldn’t stop gushing over his sister-in-law Anisha Padukone’s pictures from her time in Europe. Deepika also showed her love, just like every elder sister out there.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all hearts for Anisha Padukone’s Prague PICS

Today, July 31, 2024, Anisha Padukone took to Instagram and shared a couple of photographs from her trip to Prague. She was seen in a casual look, dressed in a white tank top and denim shorts paired with white shoes. Carrying a sling bag, she posed in front of the John Lennon Wall, which is famous for its graffiti.

In the caption, Anisha wrote, “Life in Technicolor. #travel #europe #summer.”

In the comments section, Ranveer Singh used a heart-eye emoji and a series of colorful hearts to showcase his appreciation. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone exclaimed, “Oho!Aha!” accompanied by a grinning face and a face-blowing kiss emoji.

Have a look at Anisha’s post as well as Ranveer and Deepika’s comments!

When Anisha Padukone shared her feelings about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child

In February 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they were expecting their first child. They also hinted at the due date by saying “September 2024” in their post on Instagram.

Soon after they shared this happy news with their followers, Anisha Padukone expressed her excitement in a conversation with MyFitness on iDiva. She conveyed that it was a “great” and “first-time” feeling. When asked who she thought would spoil the baby the most among the family members, Anisha said, “Spoil. It’s a tough one. I want to say Ranveer, but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents are also gonna be right up there.”

Regarding Ranveer and Deepika’s recent appearances, they graced the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12. They stepped out in stunning ethnic outfits, and the actress was seen flaunting her beautiful baby bump.

