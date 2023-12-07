7 things we learnt about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's romance on Koffee with Karan 8 that got us swooning

The most recent installment of Koffee with Karan Season 8 unfolded as a delightful exploration of love, featuring the enchanting duo, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, referred to as the 'beauty' and the 'bahadur.' Nestled on the koffee couch, they delved into candid conversations about their respective married lives, with Kiara generously sharing insights into her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.

The episode unraveled a tapestry of romantic tales, from the ethereal proposal to the happenings of their wedding day, and even glimpses into the intricacies of their everyday domestic life. Karan Johar's chat show served as the perfect stage for Kiara to unveil seven captivating revelations, offering us an intimate peek into her personal world with Sidharth. Some moments left us in absolute awe, while others had us bursting into fits of laughter.

Here’s a detailed journey through these revelations:

1. Kiara Advani gave hints to Sidharth Malhotra for her wedding ring

Koffee with Karan has evolved into a platform where celebrities unveil the stories of their marriage proposals, and Kiara Advani didn't miss the chance to join in. Recounting her own fairy-tale moment, Kiara shared her dreamy proposal in the romantic city of Rome. Admitting to a subtle anticipation of the proposal, Kiara revealed that she had allowed the idea to take root in her imagination.

The evening unfolded at a Michelin-starred restaurant meticulously arranged by Sid. A candle-lit dinner set the perfect ambiance, and as they strolled later, Sidharth, with violins serenading in the background, descended to one knee. According to Kiara, his nephew secretly captured the magical moment. Sidharth, after his speech, playfully incorporated dialogues from their film Shershaah, leaving Kiara in fits of laughter.

Kiara expressed her admiration for the ring, describing it as "lovely." When probed about whether she played a role in selecting the ring, she coyly responded, "I gave him hints," acknowledging that these decisions are a once-in-a-lifetime affair.

Their proposal certainly had us all swooning and transported us into a daydream.

2. Sidharth Malhotra being a sulk-pot while Kiara Advani persuades him

In a revelation by Karan Johar on the episode, Sidharth's sulky demeanor was unveiled, a trait Kiara promptly confirmed. She shared that she often found herself having to do the cajoling to lift his spirits. Kiara then shed light on her personal rule, vowing never to go to sleep on a fight. According to her, these occasional conflicts, rather than driving a wedge, had a unique way of bringing them closer.

Adding an intriguing contrast to their dynamics, Kiara highlighted Sidharth's years of solo living, where he honed the art of managing a household—a skill she only began to grasp post-marriage.

3. Guests ‘bitched’ about Kiara Advani being late to her wedding

In their official wedding video, a curious moment captured Sidharth tapping his watch as Kiara gracefully walked down the aisle. The story behind this gesture was unveiled on KWK 8. It turns out, it was a cleverly edited shot because Kiara was fashionably late to her own wedding.

Karan shared the amusing backstory, disclosing that the baraat had playfully grown weary during the wait and had engaged in light banter about when the bride would finally make her entrance.

4. Kiara Advani gets silent treatment from Sidharth Malhotra

In a fun game, Kiara shared that when it comes to disagreements, she often receives the silent treatment from her husband, as he falls into the category of the silent, sober type. In contrast, Kiara confessed to being the short-tempered one with a penchant for verbal expression.

This charming dynamic of opposites attracting has not only added a touch of humor to their relationship but also made us believers in the magic of filmy love stories.

5. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s nicknames for each other

Kiara spilled that they affectionately refer to each other as 'Monkey,' a moniker inspired by Sidharth's endearing term for his pet dog that eventually found its way into their relationship. This couple is undeniably a delightful ball of cuteness.

In an unexpected bonus revelation, it came to light that Sidharth had a unique way of addressing Kiara's parents. Instead of the traditional "mom" and "dad," he affectionately referred to them as MIL and FIL.

6. What Kiara Advani loves, hates and tolerates about Sidharth Malhotra

During the rapid-fire round, Kiara Advani revealed, "I love the way he (Sidharth) values people. I tolerate the way he stresses me out every time I've to get ready for an event because he's not ready so the stress comes out on me. I must say I am always pretty punctual. And I don't hate anything. I mean, there is nothing to hate about him."

7. Kiara Advani is ‘chill’ with Sidharth Malhotra’s exes

