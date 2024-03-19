Sidharth Malhotra gives adorable reaction to female fan who felt speechless after watching Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha released at the box office last Friday and is catering to its audience slowly but steadily. Sid has been seen doing some stunning action scenes in the film which is being discussed by his fans on social media. Recently a female fan of the actor took to Instagram Stories and praised his performance in the film. Touched by her special note, he also reposted the story.

Sidharth Malhotra gives an adorable reaction to a fan who loved Yodha

A female fan of Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram Stories after watching Yodha. Expressing how the film made her speechless, she wrote, "FINALLY I MET MY YODHA (face with heart eyes emoji) AND... I'M SPEECHLESS.. YOUR PERFORMANCE IS OUTSTANDING LITERALLY I COULDN'T GET OVER THIS... TOMORROW I AM GOING TO WATCH THIS MASTERPIECE AGAIN.... JUST FOR YOU (hug emoji) COZ I COULDN'T GET OVER YOUR THOUGHTS @SIDMALHOTRA"

She concluded her note by saying, "Please Aaj to reply kar dijiye"

Sidharth reposted the story with a hug emoji.

Kiara Advani goes gaga over Sidharth Malhotra's performance in Yodha

A few days ago Sidharth Malhotra's wife and actress Kiara Advani took to Instagram Stories and shared the joy she felt after watching the film. Kiara reposted a fan video that had a note written as, “Don’t go with my voice please. Main tab bohot emotional ho chuki thi.” (I was very emotional at that time). While resharing the video, the actress wrote, “Haha same babe same.”

Earlier sharing the review of Yodha, Kiara wrote, "@sidmalhotra you’ve made us all SO proud! Your BEST. One of the best in this genre, #Sagar #Pushkar I can’t believe this is your first. @dishapatani, @raashiikhanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas. To the entire cast and crew of the film, Take a bow!”

Sidharth Malhotra pays a surprise visit to fans in the theater

Recently, Sidharth paid a surprise visit to fans who came to watch Yodha in a Mumbai theater. After the film, the actor didn't just make his fans happy with his presence but also treated them with selfies. The videos of him surrounded by a crowd of fans went viral on social media.

More about Yodha

Yodha is an action thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead along with Raashi Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, and others. The film is directed by debutants Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and has been produced by Dharma Productions.

