WATCH: Yodha actor Sidharth Malhotra pleasantly surprises fans with his visit to Mumbai theatre

Helmed by debutant directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, and others.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Mar 18, 2024  |  02:57 AM IST |  328
Yodha
Pic courtesy: Manav Manglani, IMDb

After playing a RAW agent in Mission Majnu last year, Sidharth Malhotra is back with another action thriller film Yodha. Released theatrically a couple of days ago, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha film is doing steady business at the box office. Since his fans are making great efforts to make his movie a commercial success by watching the film in cinema halls, the actor decided to surprise some of them by paying a visit to a theatre in Mumbai.

Sidharth Malhotra pays a surprise visit to fans watching Yodha in the theatre

A while ago, a video of handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra went viral in which he can be seen surrounded by a crowd of excited fans. The clip is from a Mumbai theatre where the actor paid a special visit to the audience watching his film, Yodha. After the movie concluded, Sid graced the cinemagoers with his presence. They quickly rushed to the Bollywood star to click selfies with him.

The admirers of the Kapoor & Sons actor can be heard rooting for him and shouting the film’s name with admiration and love. Sid looked dapper in his army green-hued t-shirt which he paired with a denim jacket and pants. He was sweet enough to click pictures with all the people around him patiently.

Take a look:

Kiara Advani drops her review of Yodha on social media

While everyone was showering love on Sid’s performance in Yodha, his wife, actress Kiara Advani, also praised his performance in the film. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a screengrab of Sid from the movie and called it ‘outstanding.’ In her long review, she penned, “@sidmalhotra you’ve made us all SO proud! Your BEST. One of the best in this genre, #Sagar #Pushkar I can’t believe this is your first. @dishapatani, @raashiikhanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas. To the entire cast and crew of the film, Take a bow!”

More about Yodha

Debutant directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha joined hands with producers Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta to come up with this acting flick. While Sid is leading the pack, he is joined by Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, and many others.

ALSO READ: ‘Same babe same’: Kiara Advani resonates with fan who got excited and emotional on watching Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha

Credits: Manav Manglani
