Sikandar Ka Muqaddar Trailer Out: Jimmy Shergill plays ruthless cop whose prime suspects are Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary in high-profile diamond heist

The trailer for the highly anticipated Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, and Jimmy Shergill, has just been released. The Netflix film, which promises an engaging storyline of a high-profile diamond heist, will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on November 29, 2024. Scroll down to watch the trailer!

The 2-minute, 28-second trailer for Sikandar Ka Muqaddar opens with an ominous call that tips off a heist at a high-profile diamond exhibition, with robbers armed with guns.

As the investigation unfolds, suspicions turn to three main suspects: Mangesh Desai (played by Rajeev Mehta), Kamini Singh (played by Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sikandar Sharma (played by Avinash Tiwary).

Sikandar, who denies any involvement in the heist, is desperate to flee the chaos and clear his name. Yet, his past continues to haunt him, Inspector Jaswinder Singh (played by Jimmy Shergill), a ruthless cop, returns to settle old scores.

Sikandar confronts Jaswinder, holding him responsible for forcing him out of Mumbai and upending his life for the past 15 years. The trailer ends with Jaswinder’s menacing dialogue, “The title of your biopic is Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, and I am the director,” setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between the two.

See the trailer here:

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is a suspenseful thriller that follows a relentless cop on a mission to catch his main suspect after an unresolved diamond heist. His pursuit intensifies, ultimately leading them both to a climactic encounter where the truth is finally revealed.

In a previous interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neeraj Pandey expressed enthusiasm about working again with Netflix and Friday Storytellers on Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, a heist thriller that unfolds over 18 years and was shot in diverse locations across India and internationally.

He highlighted his excitement about collaborating with a skilled cast and team, hoping audiences would appreciate this project as much as their earlier ones.

The film, produced by Shital Bhatia, comes under the Friday Storytellers banner. Tamannaah recently appeared in Stree 2, while Avinash Tiwary gained fame from Laila Majnu and was last seen in Madgaon Express.

