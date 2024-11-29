Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer’s first look poster to be unveiled on special day; can you guess?

Sikandar is one of the most-awaited Hindi movies of 2025. It marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Fans have been eagerly waiting for some content from the film to be released ever since the official announcement. It has now been learned that the first look poster of the movie might be unveiled on a very special occasion, Salman’s birthday.

According to a report in India Today, the makers of the upcoming movie Sikandar are planning to treat Salman Khan’s fans with the first official look and poster on the superstar’s birthday, December 27, 2024.

A source told the portal that the film’s crew is currently busy shooting for some grand-scale action-packed sequences and planning the promotional campaign. The report mentioned that an intense look of Salman is expected to debut on his birthday. “The actor’s birthday is being considered the perfect occasion to kickstart the promotional activities with his highly anticipated rugged and intense look from the movie,” said the source.

Earlier, Midday revealed that after wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule mid-November, the team of Sikandar is now filming a train fight sequence at a studio in Mumbai. It has been mounted on a huge scale and will show Salman Khan in action as he takes on the bad guys.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Talking about the film’s female lead, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about Rashmika Mandanna’s casting. A source close to the development stated, “Sajid Nadiadwala was on the lookout for a fresh pairing as the script demands that at the writing level. He narrated the subject to Rashmika, and the actress was excited by not just her part but also the overall approach of AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala to mount the film.”

Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi are also part of the cast and will play pivotal roles. Mark your calendars as Sikandar arrives in cinemas to entertain the audience on the festive occasion of Eid in 2025.

