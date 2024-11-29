Fawad Khan Birthday: When Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor gushed over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s beauty; ‘I was not wearing my glasses…’

Fawad Khan’s last Hindi film was the 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On the special occasion of Fawad’s birthday today, November 29, 2024, let’s revisit the moment when he couldn’t stop gushing over Aishwarya’s beauty. The Pakistani actor shared that he wasn’t wearing his glasses when he met her for the first time.

In an old interview with the Hindustan Times, Fawad Khan recalled his first meeting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at a film screening. He called the former Miss World ‘so pretty’ and shared that he wasn’t wearing his glasses when he saw her, but she still looked ‘fabulous.’

Fawad revealed that he had to check that she was actually Aishwarya, saying, “But since I was not wearing my glasses, I had to first check with my manager if it was actually her.”

Apart from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actor has worked in two other Hindi movies. Fawad’s Bollywood debut was the 2014 film Khoobsurat with Sonam Kapoor. He also starred in Shakun Batra’s family drama Kapoor & Sons in 2016.

Earlier in 2024, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan was asked if he was still in touch with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, and other people from the Hindi film industry.

He answered, “I'm in touch on and off. Hamari baat ho jaati hai kabhi chat pe (We sometimes talk on chat) and on the phone, so I've been in touch. I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family, and there is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun, so dostiyaan (friendships) hai.”

Fawad Khan is all set to make his comeback to Bollywood. He is collaborating with actress Vaani Kapoor for a romantic comedy titled Abir Gulaal. The film is directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures.

Sharing some details about the movie with Variety, the director said, “The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence.” Abir Gulaal has been shot in locations in the United Kingdom.

