Thamba: Did Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna hint at ‘bloody announcement’ of their vampire film in Maddock Supernatural Universe?

The Maddock Supernatural Universe has already seen two successes this year with Munjya and Stree 2. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have teamed up for a vampire film in this franchise. Now, it looks like the duo has hinted at the ‘bloody announcement’ of their movie Thamba.

Today, October 29, 2024, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram Stories and shared a selfie in which he used a filter that made his eyes red. His mouth was seen dripping with blood. The actor captioned it, “Stay tuned for a bloody announcement!! Tomorrow at 11 am!” with ‘bloody’ highlighted in red color. Rashmika Mandanna also posted the same message on her story.

It appears that the official announcement of the movie Thamba will arrive tomorrow, October 30, a day before Halloween 2024. This surely makes for a perfect time to announce this horror comedy.

Check out their stories!

In June, Pinkvilla reported in an exclusive update that Dinesh Vijan is reuniting with his Munjya director, Aditya Sarpotdar, for a film set against the backdrop of vampires. We also shed light on Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s roles.

A source close to the development stated, “It will mark the first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Both the actors have a very unique arc in the film, which will take the audiences by surprise. The script is presently in the writing stage and will soon get into the pre-production stage.” The source added that the film will go on floors in November.

Advertisement

In an interview with India Today, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik, who is producing the vampire film, confirmed its title as Thamba. A recent Midday report suggested that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined the cast of the movie as the villain.

The portal’s source said, “Thamba is set in two periods—in a north Indian city in the present day and in the Vijaynagara Empire of the ancient past. Nawazuddin’s antagonist has been imagined as an eccentric yet violent character who lived centuries ago.” It further mentioned that the character will travel to the present to take revenge.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash: Race 4 duo Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra add sparkle to the night; Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia, Sharvari and more pose