Salman Khan poses with parents Salim Khan-Salma Khan, brothers Arbaaz, Sohail and sisters Arpita, Alvira for perfect family PIC

Salman Khan’s bond with his family is truly heartwarming and it has been proven on many occasions. The actor recently posed with his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri for a perfect picture. This family portrait is surely the photo of the day.

Today, November 26, 2024, Sohail Khan took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with his family taken in their living room. In the photograph, Salman Khan was seen standing in the center holding his mother, Salma Khan. The actor wore a black shirt, and his famous stone bracelet was visible on his hand.

Salman’s dad, Salim Khan, stood to his left. Arbaaz Khan had his arms around the legendary screenwriter and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. To Salman’s right stood Arpita Khan Sharma and Sohail. Every member of the Khan family posed for the camera with a smile.

In the caption, Sohail wrote, “Blessed (red heart emoji).” Have a look at the post!

In the comments section, Arbaaz’s wife, Sshura Khan, showered love with red hearts. Many fans also conveyed their warm wishes to the family. One person said, “The best family, may God protect you and grant you goodness and happiness,” and another wrote, “Nazar na Lage is Parivaar ko (Save this family from the evil eye).”

Salim Khan celebrated his birthday on November 24, 2024. Earlier, singer Iulia Vantur, who is close to the Khan family, shared a heartfelt birthday wish for him. In her note, she penned, “Happy birthday to one of my favourite person in the world. Who made me feel like home in India. Forever grateful.”

Talking about the loving family, Iulia continued, “The legend Salim Khan, The man who has created the most beautiful and strong legacy - a loving and united family.” She concluded, “May u be blessed with good health, love and joy always, may u always inspire and share your wisdom. May u create more and more great stories.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his action thriller Sikandar, which will arrive in cinemas on Eid 2025.

