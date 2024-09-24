Sikandar: Salman Khan pumps iron to get a muscular body for AR Murugadoss’s upcoming actioner; see PIC

We all know Salman Khan is currently busy with his upcoming actioner, Sikandar. Several weeks ago, he made his fans excited by dropping the poster of the movie, helmed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Yet again, he made his admirers go gaga by dropping an image of himself pumping iron with a poster of his next project.

In the image shared by Salman Khan on his official Instagram account, the actor can be seen breaking a sweat on a mean machine as he builds muscle to ace the action scenes in his upcoming power-packed movie, Sikandar. Donning a black vest and a pair of gray pants, the actor flaunts his muscular triceps while being focused on breaking a sweat for his role. In the background, we can see the massive poster of the movie that reads, “Salman Khan in and as Sikandar.” An AR Murugadoss Film.”

Check it out:

While the Tiger 3 actor is leading the show, he is also joined by an ensemble cast. Months ago, the official IG handle of Nadiadwala Grandson welcomed actors Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar to the team. With the film’s poster and a picture of the two actors with the director and Warda Nadiadwala, they mentioned, “We’re elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar. Happy to collaborate with our very own @_prat once again! And we can’t wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens!”

Take a look:

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that 3 Idiots actor Sharman Joshi has also been roped in to play a key character in the film. A source close to the development told us, “Sharman and Salman share a very unique dynamic in Sikandar, and the former has already started shooting for his part in the film. He has been present on the set all throughout and plays a key catalyst in Sikandar’s journey. The film marks the first proper collaboration of Salman and Sharman, and the audience is on for a treat to see them share a special bond.” The movie also stars Animal actor Rashmika Mandanna.

