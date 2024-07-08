Singer Armaan Malik issues clarification against people confusing him for Big Boss OTT 3 contestant: ‘This situation is hampering my reputation’

Popular singer and music composer Armaan Malik is known for his numerous soul-stirring songs. Though he likes to keep his life low-key, a recent reaction of the singer has grabbed a lot of headlines. Taking to his social media handle, Armaan dropped a long clarification note for the people who had been associating him with the Big Boss OTT Season 3 contestant.

Armaan Malik reacts to people confusing him with the Big Boss OTT 3 contestant

Today, on July 8, a while back, singer-composer Armaan Malik took to his social media handles and dropped an official statement. In a long note, he expressed his strong disappointment over an issue which he was “trying to overlook” for some time. However, he had to react considering things getting out of his hand.

He mentioned in the note, “A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Big Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person.”

Armaan Malik says he doesn't 'endorse Big Boss contestant or his lifestyle'

“I want to be very clear: I have NO connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way. This situation is hampering my reputation and is turning out to be misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years. While I can't stop someone from changing their name and taking up the same as mine, I do request my own community to help me overcome this,” he further added.

“Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him. Thank you for your understanding and support,”Armaan wrote in conclusion.

Singer Armaan Malik is known for soulful songs like Main Hoon Hero Tera, Chale Aana, and more.

About Big Boss 3 contestant Armaan Malik

For the unversed, The third season of Big Boss OTT started last month on June 21. In the list of contestants, YouTuber Armaan Malik entered the house with both his wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik.

Currently, he has been grabbing headlines for slapping his fellow housemate and content creator, Vishal Pandey. This came after he said, "I am guilty of one thing here. Bhabhi (Kritika Malik) looks beautiful. I am speaking in a good way." When his remarks were confronted on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, he was slapped by Armaan.

