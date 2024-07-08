Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Kritika Malik wants to go 'home' after knowing what Vishal Pandey thinks about her; shares feelings with Chandrika, Sana

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been rocking headlines since the beginning for whatever has happened in the BB house until now. Recently, a physical altercation took place inside the house between Armaan Malik and fellow contestant Vishal Pandey. Malik slapped Pandey after he told his friend Lovekesh Kataria, "Kritika bhaabi mujhe bohut acchi lagti hai (I like Kritika)". Well, it looks like Kritika has been pretty shocked after learning the same, and has discussed her feelings with Sana Makbul and Chandrika Dixit.

Kritika Malik tells Sana Makbul and Chandrika Dixit of wanting to go home:

Vishal Pandey's statement did not gel well with Kritika Malik who discussed how she felt with Sana Makbul and Chandrika Dixit. Kritika could be heard saying that she feels like going back to her house, after what Vishal Pandey said about her. She does not feel free in the house anymore and feels completely different. "I feel like I have to be conscious about my conduct around everyone," Kritika further added.

Take a look at Armaan Malik's clash with Vishal Pandey:





Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal, also schooled Vishal Pandey and told him that he was talking about a mother and wife and should respect that fact. Supporting Kritika Malik, Payal Malik asserted to Vishal and made him realize that what he said was wrong.

Anil Kapoor questions Lovekesh Kataria:

When Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor asked "Baharwala," aka Lovekesh Kataria, about what exactly Vishal Pandey had told him about Kritika Malik, Lovekesh said that Vishal simply commented in an innocent manner. Payal Malik said that if he (Vishal) was not guilty, then he should not have whispered about the same in Lovekesh's ears.

Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's fight:

For the unversed, Armaan Malik wanted to discuss matters related to his second wife, Kritika Malik, with Vishal Pandey. The duo had a verbal argument over there, and to defend himself, Vishal asked Lovekesh to repeat what he had exactly said. Armaan fumes in anger, as he could not bear to hear that Vishal liked Kritika, and slaps him. The fight became ugly as the other contestants pulled them away from one another.

