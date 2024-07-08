Bigg Boss OTT 3 returns with another episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, and host Anil Kapoor ensured it was an entertaining one. The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 saw intense drama, ugly fights, and its fourth eviction on July 7. Munisha Khatwani was eliminated from the controversial reality show.

In today's episode, things took a dramatic turn when Armaan confronted Vishal about his comments, leading to a heated exchange where Armaan eventually slapped Vishal.

Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey; calls him ‘gandi naali ka keeda’

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss, Vishal Pandey faced serious accusations for his comments about Kritika Malik. Evicted contestant Payal Malik appeared to confront Vishal regarding his distasteful remarks about Kritika. The incident appeared to trigger a strong reaction from Kritika's husband Armaan, who slapped Vishal in response.

The fight started when Armaan went to have a conversation with Vishal, who denied his mistake. He said, “Mai maanu toh tab na jab meri galti ho. Or maine kuch galat nahi bola hai. (I will admit only when it's my fault. And I haven't said anything wrong.)”

When Armaan confronted Vishal, the argument quickly escalated as Armaan began swearing at him and slapped him across the face. Sai Ketan Rao tried to hold Vishal to control him while everyone else tried to talk sense into both Vishal and Armaan.

When Vishal said, “Mujhe Bura isiliye lagra tha ki meri maa dekh rahi hai. (I felt bad because my mother was watching.)” Armaan taunted, “Saale teri maa ko bura ye lag raha hoga ki tere jaisa ganda aadmi paida kiya usne. Saala gandi naali ka keeda. (Your mother must feel bad that she gave birth to such a filthy person like you.Damn filthy worm of a drain.)” Ranvir Shorey tried to calm the situation down as well.

Kritika Malik wishes to slap Vishal Pandey

Kritika further said, “Mai chahti hu ki Anil sir mujhe ek baar mauka de, toh baith kar ek baar thappad maarna chahti hu mai isko national television par. (I want Anil sir to give me a chance, so I can sit down and slap it once on national television.)”

Bigg Boss asked Ranvir and Deepak to discuss Armaan's slap as it was a sensitive topic. Love Kataria was asked to join the discussion because he had heard Vishal make the comment. They decided it should be considered a special case due to the lewd comment directed at Armaan's wife, Kritika Malik. However, as a punishment, Armaan Malik was nominated for the entire season.

About Bigg Boss OTT season 3

Following the elimination on July 7, 2024, the remaining contestants are Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

