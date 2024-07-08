Karan Johar reveals kids Yash, Roohi have started asking questions about their mom: 'Whose stomach was I born in?'

Karan Johar is an acclaimed filmmaker. He is currently riding a professional high with two successive releases from his banner: Kill and Bad Newz, the latter inching closer to its release date. On the personal front, he is a proud parent to twins, Roohi and Yash, whom he welcomed in 2017 via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the Bad Newz producer talked about the challenges of being a single parent and how he takes care of his kids with his mother.

Karan Johar reveals getting questions about their mother from his kids

While speaking to Faye D’Souza, Karan Johar revealed that he often ends up dealing with questions about their mother. According to him, these situations are not easy, and neither is being a parent.

He said, "It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance, so now I am also dealing with the questions about ‘whose stomach was I born in? But mumma is not mumma really, she is my grandmother.’ I am going to school, to the counsellor, to ask how do we navigate the situation? And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy."

Karan Johar admits being guilty of fat-shaming his son, Yash

During the conversation, the filmmaker went on to admit being guilty of projecting his insecurities on his son, Yash. He recalled accidentally fat-shaming his son. He said that it breaks his heart to see his son consume sugar and put on weight, which even gets him paranoid.

He also confesses that he does not want to say this to his son, as he feels that this is the age he wants him to live his life. “I want him to be happy and joyous because he is a happy child.”

Despite the fact, KJo further added that he can see the genetics, and he cannot call it a flaw as he has gotten it from his mother and his son is getting it from him.

Karan Johar's work front

On the work front, Karan Johar’s last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, in the producer’s capacity, he has been keeping busy with his last release Kill. Enjoying rave reviews for the film, he is now gearing up for the comedy-caper, Bad Newz led by Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri. It will be released on July 19, 2024.

