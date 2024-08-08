Singh Is Kinng turns 16: Did you know Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s song Teri Ore has a special connection with Abhishek Bachchan’s Dus Bahane?

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Singh Is Kinng was released back in 2008. Over the years, the Anees Bazmee’s directorial has attained a cult status following its entertaining storyline to hard-hitting hysterical punches. While the film completes 16 years after its release, we’re sharing an interesting trivia, revealing that the iconic song Teri Ore has a special connection with Abhishek Bachchan’s Dus Bahane.

The much-celebrated and memorable romantic song from Singh Is Kinng, Teri Ore featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is a treat to watch. The song was shot amidst Egyptian pyramids and was so grand and aesthetically designed. Talking about what went into the song-making in an interview with Mid-day in 2022, the song choreographer Bosco Martis had once revealed that it was shot in six hours.

Talking about his iconic choreographed song, Dus Bahane, the National-award winning choreographer revealed, "AB (Abishek Bachchan) wanted us to do Dus Bahane and there are songs we have done in six hours, and it's so funny that they became popular. Teri Ore was done in six hours, with Katrina changing, we were in Egypt, we had to shoot the pyramids and there was a lot to shoot. We were lucky we could do that."

In addition to this, he also talked about his camaraderie with Katrina Kaif and called her a "treat." According to him, she is one of the most "hardworking human beings, perfectionist and a great friend to have." He mentioned that even they connect after 10 years; it would look like that they connected then and there.

Advertisement

Bosco went on to point out how she has been a “massive" part of his journey with songs like Allah Duhai Hai, Zara Zara Touch Me and Khwab Dekhe that became a sensation. "They have given her respect," he mentioned.

Anees Bazmee’s Singh Is Kinng is among his celebrated movies. The movie narrated the story of a happy-go-lucky boy named Lucky who is sent to Australia but ends up becoming king of the local underworld. His subsequent love story with Sonia is as legendary as it could be.

Following its popularity, the film’s sequel was released in 2015 titled, Singh Is Bliing starring Akshay and Amy Jackson.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Kajol revealed why she rejected Rani Mukerji's role in Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna; ‘I just didn’t agree…’