THROWBACK: When Kajol revealed why she rejected Rani Mukerji's role in Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna; ‘I just didn’t agree…’

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic on-screen couple of Bollywood, have been paired together in several iconic movies. After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan Johar wanted to cast them together under his direction for the third time in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. However, during an earlier conversation, Kajol revealed the reason why she declined the offer.

Karan Johar’s directorial Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was released back in 2006. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta. Despite the romantic drama being a commercial success, it received a mixed response from the audiences. Meanwhile, Kajol appeared in Koffee With Karan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, which was aired in 2007.

During the conversation, the trio talked about the backlash that KANK received due to its plot. While the Pathaan actor acknowledged the criticism that the film was subjected to for promoting infidelity, Rani recalled people asking her why she left such a good husband in the film.

Further, the show host, Karan Johar went on to ask Kajol if she had a similar reason for not liking the film’s story. In response to this, the actress was too honest to admit that there were certain things about the film that she didn’t like as a woman. According to her, Rani’s character should’ve worked enough to save her marriage rather than cheating on her partner.

She said, “Yes, there were some points I disagreed with. As a woman, as you said before, I was like he’s such a great guy, why would you not stay with him? Why would you fall in love with him, and again, there is a plus side to it, and there’s a negative side to it, love is blind. I just didn’t agree with it, I feel when you get married, you should want to work on it. As a woman watching the film, I wish she had worked on it in some way.”

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna narrated the story of Dev and Maya played by SRK and Rani who face struggles in their respective marriages and become friends. In pursuit of helping each other, they end up falling in love with each other.

