Sonakshi Sinha drops sneak peek from her beach vacation with husband Zaheer Iqbal; see PIC

Lately, actress Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 this year, is enjoying her post-wedding days. The couple has been on vacation mode ever since then. After celebrating their honeymoon, Sonakshi and Zaheer recently flew to the US for a holiday. Now, the actress has dropped a sneak peek from her beach vacation which also features her hubby, Zaheer.

On August 23, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram story to share a picture from their beach vacation. In the photo clicked from Sonakshi's view, the actress is sunbathing on the beach while her face isn't visible. She is flaunting her legs in it. Zaheer Iqbal is standing in the sand while posing with open arms against the backdrop of blue waters. He is showing off his abs and sporting blue shorts on a sunny day.

The Dabangg actress tagged her husband in the post and wrote, "Beach day."

Check out the screenshot of Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram story:

Recently, Zaheer Iqbal posted a series of pictures with Sonakshi Sinha from their outing in the US on Instagram. In one of the pictures, the newly married couple got into goofy mode while posing with each other. We also couldn't help but notice a bear chilling at the back. While Sonakshi opted for a denim jacket and sported black sunglasses, Zaheer wore a grey tee for the outing. The actress was seen leaning on Zaheer's chest.

The second photo showed Sonakshi and Zaheer posing for the moment. Sonakshi wore different sunglasses while flaunting her style. "A Boy … his BAE … and a Bear," read the caption.

In an earlier interview with Galatta India, Sonakshi Sinha recalled her screaming moment while signing for her civil ceremony with Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi shared that the couple had been waiting for the moment for quite long. The Kakuda actress added that she couldn't control herself and screamed in excitement.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a civil marriage ceremony at his house in Bandra. The couple went on two honeymoon trips, Singapore and the Phillippines after their wedding. Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda (2024) alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. The Notebook actor made a cameo in Aayush Sharma-starrer Ruslaan this year.

