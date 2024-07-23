Sonakshi Sinha recalls screaming during her marriage agreement signing moment, says 'We both were waiting for this...'

It's been a month since Sonakshi Sinha married her longtime beau, Zaheer Iqbal and the couple still grabs headlines in the gossip columns. Sonakshi, who had an intimate civil wedding with Zaheer on June 23, couldn't control her excitement during the registration of their marriage ceremony. One of her wedding videos was proof of it.

Sonakshi Sinha recently spoke about how she felt while registering her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha recalls signing for marriage registration with Zaheer Iqbal

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about the moment she screamed in excitement during her civil marriage ceremony with Zaheer Iqbal.

Talking about the moment, Sonakshi said, "We were both waiting for this moment for so long that I couldn't control myself. I was like, 'ho gya boss'."

The actress shared that she can't describe her feelings but was "genuinely happy and excited" during the ceremony. So much so that the newly married bride wanted to scream from the top of her roof while announcing to the world that she was finally married.

Sonakshi Sinha was overwhelmed during her wedding ceremony

On June 27, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a video of her civil marriage ceremony with Zaheer Iqbal. In the clip, Sonakshi and Zaheer were surrounded by their respective families and friends. The couple registered their marriage at Zaheer's home in Bandra.

After registration, Sonakshi can be seen jumping in excitement and Zaheer gives him a warm hug. She is accompanied by her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. Sonakshi also shed happy tears during the ceremony.

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

In the same interview, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she proposed to Zaheer Iqbal first. The Dabangg actress recalled that she was the "first one who told him I love you" and expressed that she would marry him whether he "likes it or not".

Sonakshi Sinha dated Zaheer Iqbal for over seven years before exchanging marital vows in June this year. Sonakshi worked him in the 2022 film, Double XL, co-starring Huma Qureshi. She was recently seen in ZEE5's movie, Kakuda.

