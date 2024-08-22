Zaheer Iqbal strikes goofy pose with ‘bae’ Sonakshi Sinha and bear in US vacay pics; Huma Qureshi’s comment is every BFF ever

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood right now. Ever since these two have been married, these two never miss a chance to shower their love on each other. Well currently, the couple is in the US spending some quality time together. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Notebook star shared a couple of pictures with his bae and a bear, and we cannot stop looking at it.

In the first picture that he posted we can see Zaheer Iqbal making a goofy face as he clicks a selfie with wife Sonakshi Sinha. The actor looks dapper in a grey t-shirt while his wife leans on his chest wearing a denim jacket. The Heeramandi star completed her look with a bun and black glares. They are posing in front of a bear.

In the next picture, we can see them looking adorable as they pose in front of the US skyline. Sonakshi once again is wearing a different pair of shades and looking beautiful as always. Zaheer captioned these pictures as, “A Boy … his BAE … and a Bear.”

Taking to the comments section, their BFF Huma Qureshi wrote, “But why is your BAE behind the glass ??” Richa Chadha who worked with Sonakshi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar wrote, “enjoy” with several black heart emoji’s.

Advertisement

Check out the post:

The actress recently made it to the headlines after the news of her Bandra residence being up for sale came out. This is the same house where her wedding with hubby Zaheer Iqbal took place.

The news about the apartment being for sale emerged when a video showcasing the property, along with its asking price, was posted on a real estate Instagram account. The post described the apartment as a luxurious sea-facing unit located in the prestigious 81 Aureate Building, Bandra Reclamation.

The listing noted that the expansive 4,200 sq. ft. sea-facing apartment, originally a 4 BHK, has been converted into a spacious 2 BHK with decks. It is fully furnished and includes multiple modern amenities. The asking price for the apartment is Rs 25 crore. Sonakshi Sinha has 'liked' the post.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Kakuda co-starring Saqib Saleem and Riteish Deshmukh.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha’s luxurious apartment where she tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal listed for sale at Rs 25 crore