Sonakshi Sinha’s unique demand on New Year 2025 in Sydney leaves hubby Zaheer Iqbal in splits and surprise; WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal welcomed New Year 2025 in Sydney, Australia, filled with love, warmth, and adventure. Recently, Zaheer took to Instagram Stories to share a hilarious video of his wife’s unique New Year’s request, which not only had him in splits but also left us laughing. Yes, Sonakshi asked for long shorts on her vacation, and Zaheer couldn’t contain his amusement!

On Instagram, Zaheer Iqbal shared a video of himself walking with Sonakshi Sinha through the streets of Sydney. In the clip, he is heard saying, “Guys, I need help. My wife is trying to find something in Sydney. She wants long shorts. Can anyone help us out? Any store that sells long shorts?” To this, Sonakshi can be heard laughing uncontrollably.

Earlier, the couple took to Instagram and mark the last day of 2024 and also celebrate 2 years of their engagnement. The post read, "On 30th Dec 2022, we got engaged... 2 years later, we decided to celebrate by jumping off a plane!!!!! Saying goodbye to the best year 2024 on the HIGHEST note... I cant wait to see what 2025 has in store for us!! Happy new year, everyone!! Make it your best."

In the video posted by Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, the couple is seen skydiving, excitedly capturing their thrilling moment on camera. They are awestruck by the breathtaking views and even add some humor by playing rock, paper, scissors mid-air.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been making unforgettable memories worldwide, with romantic trips to destinations like Singapore, the Philippines, and Italy, alongside adventures in New York City. Their Instagram feed gives off major vacation vibes, and they’re currently enjoying their time in Australia.

During their travels, the couple has participated in exciting activities, including visiting the Great Barrier Reef, attending the Boxing Day Test, and exploring wildlife at the Jamala Wildlife Lodge.

The Heeramandi actress shared a hilarious video on social media where they were unexpectedly woken up by a lion at 6 am. Since their wedding, the couple has been globe-trotting, with past trips to the US and Rajasthan.

