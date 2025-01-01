Ranbir Kapoor’s sweet run to hug wifey Alia Bhatt as they welcome 2025 is most adorable New Year moment; WATCH

The year 2025 is here, and so are the celebrations! The first day of the year has already blessed us with a heartwarming moment featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a video of the Kapoor family ringing in the New Year. One particularly touching moment shows Ranbir running to hug Alia as the clock struck midnight, melting hearts everywhere.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen holding a glass, joined by the Kapoor family, as they watch fireworks light up the sky to welcome 2025. As the clock struck 12, he sprinted over to Alia Bhatt, wrapping her in a warm hug to usher in the New Year. This adorable moment is truly winning hearts and spreading joy!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor happily posed for photos during the celebration, twinning in stylish black outfits. Bhatt looked stunning in a little black dress paired with high heels, while Ranbir exuded charm in a black shirt and matching trousers.

The Animal star was also seen holding their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in his arms, ensuring she stayed comfortable. Neetu Kapoor was joined by Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, who looked radiant in a striking red ensemble.

Neetu later shared more glimpses of the festivities on her Instagram. The photo series begins with a delightful family portrait featuring Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara Sahni.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is currently in the production phase and is slated to release in theaters on March 20, 2025.

Kapoor also has Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana in the pipeline. The film features Sai Pallavi, KGF star Yash, Sunny Deol, and others in pivotal roles. Ramayana Part One and Part Two are set to release on Diwali 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Additionally, he is working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and Dhoom 4.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next appear in Yash Raj Films' Alpha alongside Sharvari. According to Pinkvilla, Bhatt is also in discussions with Dinesh Vijan for a horror-comedy titled Chamunda.

