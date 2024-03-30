Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's son Vayu running with his grandparents proves he is already a fitness lover

Sonam Kapoor gives her fans and well-wishers a peek into her life through her Instagram posts. Married to Anand Ahuja, the couple joyfully welcomed their son, Vayu, into the world, and we often see the munchkin on their social media handles as well. Recently, Anand delighted fans by sharing a series of adorable pictures and videos of their baby boy on Instagram. The glimpses into their family life are undoubtedly heartwarming and bound to bring smiles to everyone's faces.

Vayu enjoys quality time with grandparents

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures and videos. In the shared post, Vayu can be seen out and about with his grandparents. Anand captioned the post, "Baba & Dadi come to town to run run run run w baby Vayu #VayusParents #VayusGrandparents #EverydayPhenomenal .. I love Mumbai (with red heart emoji)."

Take a look:

About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018, after dating for a few years. Their love story reached a delightful milestone in 2022 when they became parents to their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, starting a wonderful new chapter in their lives. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most beloved celebrity couples, consistently displaying their deep affection for each other and setting relationship goals for their fans. Their social media universe is a haven for sweet moments and public displays of affection.

Advertisement

On February 27, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and crafted a carousel of images to wish Anand Ahuja’s mother and her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. “Happy Happy Birthday mom! Have the best best year filled with lots of play time with Vayu, eating namkeen while chatting with me, meals with your boys and travel and walks with papa! Jeeeooon hazaaron saal! We love love you @priya27ahuja (accompanied by red-heart emojis),” she wrote in the caption.

Sonam Kapoor on the work front

Professionally, Sonam's latest appearance was in the crime thriller Blind, hitting screens on July 7, 2023. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film marked her return after six years since The Zoya Factor in 2019. Fans eagerly await her next venture, Battle For Bittora.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anand Ahuja shares adorable video of son Vayu playing football; writes 'miss you Sonam Kapoor'