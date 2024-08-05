Sridevi and Divya Bharti’s OLD pics from the archives shared by Sonam Khan chime major nostalgia; fans REACT

Sridevi and Divya Bharti are two famous actresses who have added to the rich history of the Indian film industry. While their fans remember them every day, the friend of the stars, actor Sonam Khan shared old images with her friends on Friendship Day.

Khan took to her Instagram account and dropped two images, one with Sridevi and the other one with Divya Bharti. Remembering her friend on this special day, the Kohraam actress wrote, “Some friendships are not to be mentioned. It’s an emotional day for me. #HappyFriendshipsDay, everyone!”

Take a look:

Soon after, scores of admirers of the late actresses took to the comments sections and showered love on them. A user penned, “No one else will come in this world like those two people, Sridevi ji & Divya Bharti ji they both were the God's gift to Hindi Cinema #RIP and about you ma'am... whatever I say will be less just all I can say many blessings and happiness always.”

Another one wrote, “The 90s era,Both are my favourite Heroine! #RIP Beautiful soul Divya ji,” while a third penned, “Wow my two favorite actress of all time my two Ms world.” There were also several others who showered red hearts on the images and called them the two most beautiful actors in the industry.

Take a look:

On the first Sunday of August 2024, Bollywood celebs took to social media and expressed their love their pals on social media. Kriti Sanon shared a photo with her sister, Nupur Sanon and penned, “I like me better when I’m with you. With my bestest friend for life. Happy Friendship Day Everyone!!”

Neha Dhupia also dropped an old picture with her school friends from Delhi of 1997. She captioned the photos, “Circa - 1997 … #Dilli. No cell phones , no social media , no big deal … jus us hanging out , under a tree in the winter sun. Those were the days @pallavinanda @4karanbir @vjbedi @banatisherry @dakshr30 #schoolfriends #coolfriends #ogs. Can we pls jus hang out again, soon! P.s … who clicked this photo? Which one of us is missing! @theapsindia.”

