Friendship Day 2024: 6 Bollywood movies to watch with your BFF and scream ‘ye dosti hum nahi todenge’

Friendship Day has finally arrived! Celebrations are round the corner. You might have received Friendship Day special messages on your WhatsApp or Instagram accounts, even from friends who are hardly connected to you. Life happens and friends get busy in their respective lives. But the real ones support you in your tough times no matter how busy they are. Your BFFs are like ‘yeh dosti hum nahin todenge’.

Bollywood has often given us friendship tales that can make us believe we need them in our lives. So, if you are meeting your friends today and have no plans to go out but chill, here’s how to celebrate Friendship Day this year.

Best 6 movies to watch with your amigos on Friendship Day

1. Kai Po Che

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh, Kai Po Che is the story of three friends who navigate their lives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. They open a cricket academy for young players, however their dreams are shattered after the Bhuj earthquake. The story is also set against the backdrop of the 2002 Gujarat riots that took place after the Godhra train burning tragedy.

The deep meaningful friendship of Ishaan, Omi, and Govind gets impacted due to communal hatred and religious politics.

The 2013 film also featured Amrita Puri in the supporting role. Manjha, the song from the movie will make you relive your friendship's memories.

Advertisement

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara featured Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol as the leads. Katrina Kaif was cast opposite Hrithik and Kalki played Abhay’s on-screen girlfriend.

The 2011 movie is the story of three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, played by Hrithik, Abhay, and Farhan respectively. The trio reunite for a three-week bachelor road trip to Spain before Kabir's wedding.

While enjoying their adventurous trip, Arjun falls in love with their dive instructor, Laila, played by Katrina. Kabir and Natasha have misunderstandings only to realise that they can remain friends. Farhan meets his biological father, an artist during the journey.

If you or your BFF are into adventure sports like scuba diving, skydiving, and bullfighting, you must watch this movie with your friends.

3. Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is a fan favorite, especially for those who have had or are planning a Goa trip. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, Dil Chahta Hai revolves around three inseparable friends, Sid, Akash, and Sameer.

Advertisement

The trio plan a trip to Goa while navigating their post-college lives. The BFFs face turmoil in their brotherhood after Akshaye’s character Sid falls in love with an older woman, Tara Jaiswal, played by Dimple Kapadia.

The Farhan Akhtar directorial also featured Preity Zinta and Sonali Kulkarni. While Preity was paired with Aamir, Sonali was cast with Saif.

4. Veere Di Wedding

Enough of male friendships! We also root for movies that celebrate female friendships. Why not? Veere Di Wedding follows the lives of four friends: Kalindi, Avni, Sakshi, and Meera.

The film was headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania.

The girl gang visits Thailand on a trip after Kareena’s character Kalindi gets engaged to her boyfriend. All of them struggle with their personal life challenges.

While Kalindi is afraid of commitment, Avni deals with the complexities of modern relationships while searching for an ideal man. Sakshi's marriage is on the rocks and Meera faces the societal pressure of motherhood.

Advertisement

5. 3 Idiots

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots is a story of three college friends, Rancho, Raju, and Farhan. The movie is a satire on the Indian education system.

Aamir Khan plays the role of Rancho, a free-spirited young man who challenges the education system of the country. Rancho inspires his friends, Raju (Sharman Joshi) and Farhan (R Madhavan) to pursue their passions while overcoming fears.

Boman Irani plays the role of Viru Sahastrabudhhe in the film. Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh play the roles of his daughters. If you have lived a hostel life with your friends, then don’t miss the ‘mutra-visarjan’ scene. It will leave you in splits.

6. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Kabhi Kabhi Aditi…If you have Aditi in your life, make her watch Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na with you. Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza as Jay (Ratz) and Aditi (Meow) will make you fall in love with their friendship.

The film follows the story of Jay and Aditi who are friends but poles apart from each other. While Jay and Aditi initially explore love in their respective lives, they end up falling for each other at the end.

The friendship is tested when Jay and Aditi realize that their bond is falling apart and that they are made for each other. Their mutual friends help them reunite in the climax.

Advertisement

Other movies that you can watch on Friendship Day are Chhichhore, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Sholay, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more. Which of these movies is your favorite?

ALSO READ: Friendship Day 2024: YJHD’s Udaipur to Dil Chahta Hai’s Goa, 10 Bollywood-inspired destinations to visit with your BFF