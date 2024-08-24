Amid Stree 2 success, Shraddha Kapoor surpasses Priyanka Chopra to become second-most-followed Indian on Instagram after Virat Kohli

Imagine giving a blockbuster and then becoming the most-followed Indian actor ever on Instagram - Shraddha Kapoor is truly living her dreams and we are cheering the loudest for her. The actress who was recently seen in the blockbuster Stree 2 has now surpassed global icon Priyanka Chopra by a slight margin to become the second most followed Indian on Instagram.

Tracked at 1:00 PM on August 24th - Kapoor's follower count was 91,897,708 and Priyanka had 91,838,408 followers. Virat Kohli continues to rule the list with over 270 million followers on this meta-owned social platform. For the unversed, this feat makes Shraddha Kapoor the most-followed woman/female in India, the most-followed Bollywood celebrity in the world, and also the most-followed actress in India.

The fourth position on the list is now being held by India’s PM Narendra Modi with 91.3 million followers and Alia Bhatt at the fifth position with 85.2 million followers. This is followed by Katrina Kaif (80.4M), Deepika Padukone (79.9M), and Neha Kakkar (78.7M) - the last one being the most-followed Indian singer on Instagram. The most followed actor (male) on Instagram continues to be Salman Khan with 69.3 million followers.

