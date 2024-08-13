Vedaa EXCLUSIVE: Sharvari addresses her film’s three-way clash with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein; ‘I really hope that people...'

Bollywood box office is all set to witness a three-way clash this Independence Day long weekend for the first time in 16 years. Three of the biggest movies- Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham’s Vedaa are arriving in the theatres on August 15th and cinema lovers are in for a treat.

Sharvari who plays a titular role in Vedaa has now spoken to Pinkvilla exclusively and shared her thoughts on this make-or-break box office phenomenon. She told us, “I have loved watching films. I love the medium and I love the experience of going with my friends or my family or even alone sometimes. I enjoy being in a theatre and being transported to another world and I feel that in India, we love movies.”

The Munjya star continued, “There’s no scarcity on August 15th, whoever wants to watch whichever genre, it’s available for you. It’s a holiday for our country and I really hope that people go to theatres and enjoy whichever film they want to and enjoy all films. As a movie lover, I hope we were able to create an incredible opening day and all films do incredible.”

Vedaa’s director Nikkhil Advani also shared his thoughts on the same, adding, “I am very proud of the film, irrespective of what happens on the big clash of 15th August.”

Nikkhil Advani further in Pinkvilla’s conversation shared that he didn't intend to avert any clash because he was sure of the people he was working with. The seasoned director said, "Obama said the one thing he’d do all the time is be surrounded by more intelligent people. Bhumika (Tewari) from Zee is one of those intelligent people. She came to me and said there’s no better day for Vedaa than 15th August. At that time Pushpa was releasing (on the same day).”

“She said trust me, on that day we’ll still work. I don’t question it. I think some people are in the industry whose job is to make sure that the investment that they have made is going to be secured. I don’t question them,” Advani told us.

Vedaa, headlined by Sharvari and John Abraham, also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra, Rajendra Chawla and Kshitij Chauhan in key roles. Inspired by true events, the movie is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

Coming to Stree 2, then this ‘Sarkate Ka Aatank’ part is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, this horror comedy stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. A sequel to hit Stree (2018), the upcoming sequel is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Akshay Kumar-fronted Khel Khel Mein which is also releasing on the same day as Vedaa and Stree 2 is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers. Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, this comedy-drama has been jointly produced by T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and White World Productions. It also stars Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in pivotal roles.

