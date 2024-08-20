Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee recorded Amitabh Bachchan's entry on Section 84 sets; says, 'I didn't want to forget it'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is basking in the success of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2, has become a household name in recent years. In Stree 2, Abhishek reprised his role from Stree, the original film released in 2018. Now, the actor has an upcoming film, Section 84, with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek recently revealed that he went star-stuck after witnessing Big B’s entry to the sets, so much so that the Stree 2 actor recorded the megastar as he didn’t want to forget the moment.

In a new interview with PTI, Abhishek Banerjee shared his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan in Ribhu Das Gupta’s directorial, Section 84.

Recalling Bachchan’s entry moment, Abhishek shared, "I recorded it because I didn't want to forget it ever.” The Vedaa actor expressed that Big B’s walk took him to the “nostalgic era” of his prime years.

Abhishek added that the megastar’s dialogues and action scenes “flashed” in front of his eyes while witnessing the moment in real life. He called the 81-year-old megastar an “institution” with whom every actor wants to work in their lives.

The Paatal Lok actor, who has had two hit movies, Stree 2 and Vedaa, last week shared that Section 84 was the quickest film he agreed to do.

Abhishek remembered that he said ‘yes’ after hearing that he was bagging a film with Amitabh Bachchan. The Stree 2 actor added that he didn’t “hear the next two lines." While the makers asked him to listen to the storyline, he felt it was not needed.

Advertisement

Abhishek Banerjee further shared that director Ribhu imagined him as a character who is “almost like Bachchan” in front of Mr. Bachchan. It was a “huge deal” for him, he added.

In 2023, Abhishek Banerjee took to X to share the script of Section 84 and penned his feelings about collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan. He shared that he was "grateful" to work with the "legend" Big B. The Stree actor also thanked the director for giving him an opportunity to "turn his dream into reality".

Stree 2 and Vedaa were released on the same date, August 15 (Independence Day) this year.

ALSO READ: Stree 2: Akshay Kumar improvised scene with Abhishek Banerjee, recalls helmer Amar Kaushik; 'Hum log set pe bhi gir gaye the has has ke'