Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao says he didn't 'grow up with money' and teachers paid his fees for 2-3 years: 'Aisa nahi ek dum bhukhe mar gaye...'

Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his horror comedy movie Stree 2. While the film is raking in huge collections at the box office, the actor’s childhood was filled with financial struggles. Recently, he shared that he didn’t have money while growing up, but it wasn’t that they were dying of hunger. Rajkummar also revealed that for two to three years, his teachers had to pay his school fees.

In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Rajkummar Rao opened up about his childhood and the financial struggle of his family. He shared that he was from a joint family and he had two siblings. The actor called his beginning ‘humble’ and said, “I didn’t grow up with money.” Rajkummar stated that they were always under financial stress and added, “Matlab aisa nahi ki ek dum bhukhe mar gye the (It doesn't mean that we were starving to death).” He expressed that they were surviving.

Rajkummar revealed that his mother, however, never let him and his siblings feel the burden. He shared that she always managed to arrange whatever they wanted. The Stree 2 star mentioned that his mother would ask their relatives for help when they needed a book or tuition.

Rajkummar disclosed that for around two to three years, his teachers paid for his school fees. He shared that his siblings were very good in studies while he excelled in activities like dance and martial arts. Rajkummar recalled that his teachers said, “Nahi nahi (No, no). We cannot ask them to leave the school; we’ll chip in; unko padhana zaruri hai (Their education is important).”

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao has had multiple film releases in 2024. These include the biographical movie Srikanth as well as the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor. His most recent release is Stree 2. It is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The cast of the movie also includes Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Looking ahead, he is gearing up for the release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Co-starring Triptii Dimri, it is slated to hit theaters on October 11.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia praises beau Vijay Varma starrer Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’s trailer; calls it ‘promising’