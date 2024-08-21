Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik opens up about Shraddha Kapoor’s less screen time: ‘Jis tarah ki entry ki usne…’

Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 movie Stree, is currently making waves at the box office. The film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has received highly positive reviews from the audience. The actress’ mass entry sequence was also lauded by the viewers. Director Amar Kaushik recently opened up about Shraddha’s limited screen time and expressed that otherwise, her entry wouldn’t have made such an impact.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik revealed that he had received complaints about Shraddha Kapoor’s less screen time in the film Stree 2. He stated, “Some people even complained that Shraddha Kapoor’s screen time is less. Lekin agar Shraddha zyada dikhti, toh jis tarah ki entry ki usne, uska impact nahin hota (But if Shraddha had been more visible, the kind of entry she made would not have had an impact).”

Talking about the screen space of other actors as well, like Aparshakti Khurana, Kaushik emphasized the importance of the script. He said, “We write what is required,” and shared that they didn’t think along the lines of an actor feeling bad about the duration of his or her role.

In Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reprise their roles from the previous part. Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi’s characters have also impressed the audience with their punchlines. Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

The plot of the movie takes the viewers back to the town of Chanderi, which is now being haunted by a new monster, Sarkata. While Rajkummar’s Vicky and his friends have to save the town once again, Shraddha’s character arrives to help. The mystery of her background is also revealed in the movie.

During the recent Pinkvilla Masterclass, Shraddha Kapoor exclusively told us the reason behind being very selective about her films. She said, "I think I have the clarity now that I only want to be part of films that really, really, really excite me and also the audience. The audience also has a certain expectation of the kind of films that I do and should be doing and the kind of characters I am playing.”

Shraddha continued, “Jab tak woh feeling nahi aati na ki iss film ka hissa banna hai aur yeh character play karna hai (till I don't get the feeling of being part of a movie or playing a character), till then, I am ok to wait for the absolute right film and right character to come my way."

During the same conversation, Shraddha also talked about how she believed in the audience’s love. She shared, “The audience is the king and queen.” The actress added that she is happy as long as the audience is getting entertained by her work.

Stree 2 has cameos by Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia. They had significant roles to play and also appeared in the songs Khoobsurat and Aaj Ki Raat, respectively. The other songs on the soundtrack, including Aayi Nai and Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum, have also become popular.

The guest appearance of Akshay Kumar was quite a surprise for the fans, who have now been left curious about his future role in the Maddock supernatural universe. The movie was released on August 15, 2024, Independence Day, and clashed with two other films, Khel Khel Mein as well as Vedaa.

