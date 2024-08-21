THROWBACK: When Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao’s then-girlfriend Patralekhaa expressed desire to marry Salman Khan

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in 2021 after dating for a long time. When she was still the Stree 2 actor’s girlfriend, Patralekhaa had made an interesting revelation. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when the CityLights actress expressed her desire to marry Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Salman Khan’s popularity knows no bounds, and he is highly admired by people in India and overseas. In an old interview with Filmfare, when Patralekhaa was Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend, she had revealed that she always wished to become an actress. While giggling, she stated, “I was a big fan of Julia Roberts and Kajol. And I wanted to get married to Salman Khan.”

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his movie Stree 2, which was released on August 15, 2024. A few days before the release, he shared a heartwarming picture with his wife Patralekhaa in which they were seen sporting huge smiles. In the caption, he said, “With my most Favorite and most Khubsoorat #Stree @patralekhaa.” Have a look!

In Stree 2, Rajkummar stars alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor. The cast also includes Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles. Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Akshay Kumar have made cameo appearances in the film. The horror comedy is a part of the supernatural universe created by Maddock Films and is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree.

Stree 2 has received immense love from the audience for its story, performances, humor, and music. It has raked in huge collections at the box office. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa was last seen in the film Wild Wild Punjab, which was released on Netflix. She starred with an ensemble cast, including Varun Sharma, Jassie Gill, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Ishita Raj Sharma.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming action thriller Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is slated to arrive on the occasion of Eid 2025.

