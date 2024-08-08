Triptii Dimri thought she would be very 'famous' after Laila Majnu's release but was heartbroken for THIS reason: 'Galti ho gayi, kaash...'

Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary’s 2018 romantic movie Laila Majnu didn’t do well at the box office but has received a lot of love over the years. Triptii has now revealed that back then she thought she’d be very famous after the film’s release but was heartbroken that it didn’t do well. However, she also shared that people now tell her that they made a mistake not watching it on the big screen.

On August 8, 2024, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary came together for an event in Mumbai ahead of the re-release of Laila Majnu across theaters in India. Talking about the film’s failure in 2018, Triptii recalled that she and Avinash felt really bad about it. The actress admitted that she thought she wouldn't be able to go to the market due to the fame she’d receive after Laila Majnu’s release. She said, “And I’ll be so famous that I won't be able to step down and buy vegetables.”

However, this didn’t happen, as not many people saw the movie in theaters. But the film has received its due over time.

During the event, Triptii expressed, “But aaj wahi log jab bolte hai ki ‘Galti ho gayi, kaash big screen par dekhi hoti. Itni acchi film thi,’ toh lagta hai ki haan der hai andher nahi hai. Aur humari film ka dialogue mai use krungi iske liye ki ‘Humari kahaani likhi hui hai’ (But today when people say, ‘I made a mistake, I wish I’d seen it on the big screen. It is such a good film,' then it feels like it’s late but not dark. And I’ll use the dialogue of our film here: 'Our story has been written’).”

Advertisement

Her co-star Avinash Tiwary reminisced about some fun times on the set. He revealed that he made five cups of tea daily for Triptii during their shoot of four months. Avinash said that the Bad Newz actress didn’t have a ‘boy’ back then, so he used to do those services for her. He even playfully took some credit for contributing to her good work in the movie.

Presented by Imtiaz Ali, Laila Majnu is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali. The Sajid Ali directorial is set to re-release on August 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan, Suhana party with Heeramandi’s Taha Shah Badussha, Kill actor Lakshya and more; PICS