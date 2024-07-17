Stree 2 Poster: ‘Bicky’ Rajkummar Rao returns with his gang Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana ahead of trailer release

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are returning to their roles in Dinesh Vijan's much-awaited sequel, Stree 2. The makers have been building excitement with poster releases. Now, ahead of the trailer release, a new poster featuring Rajkummar Rao's Chanderi gang, including Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana has been unveiled.

Rajkummar Rao and Chanderi gang returns ahead of trailer release

Taking to Instagram, Rao shared an intriguing poster from Stree 2 featuring his Chanderi gang. In the picture, the gang is depicted facing the Stree with a fire stick and torch in their hands, sparking anticipation among fans about what awaits in the highly anticipated sequel.

The caption read, "Ho jaiye taiyar Aa raha hai #Bicky with his most loved gang and with #Stree ji for the biggest horror comedy of the year. #Stree2 Trailer out tomorrow. The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

Check out the poster here:

About Stree 2

The trailer for the Maddock Productions horror comedy will debut on July 18, 2024. On June 25, Maddock Films' official Instagram shared the teaser for Stree 2.

On June 25, the makers dropped a teaser that begins with the introduction of Stree's idol in Chanderi, featuring the bold inscription "O Stree Raksha Karna." It showcases Rajkummar as Vicky Parashar, alongside his two companions, Bittu and Jana, portrayed by Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee respectively. Shraddha Kapoor also appears in a compelling role, exuding intensity.

Pankaj Tripathi returns in the second part, and Tamannaah Bhatia is also featured in the teaser. The caption on the post reads, "Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank!"

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 marks the fifth movie in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. In addition to the core cast, the horror film features guest appearances by Varun Dhawan as Bhediya and Tamannaah Bhatia in a musical number.

It's also rumored that Akshay Kumar will make a cameo appearance in the film.

