Stree 2: Trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror-comedy to release on THIS date

Stree 2, the sequel to Amar Kaushk's 2018 film, Stree will hit the screens on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the upcoming film has created quite a buzz ever since it was announced.

Fans are excited to know what happens in the Chanderi town and how Shraddha's character is set to return. Days after the release of its teaser, the trailer of Stree 2 will soon knock on our doors.

Stree 2's trailer will be released soon

According to Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film, Stree 2, will be released on July 18 (Thursday). While the teaser didn't reveal much about the plot, the trailer launch is expected to explore the storyline and other details about the film.

The portal also reported that Stree 2's trailer will be attached to Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's upcoming film, Bad Newz during its theatrical release. The latter will hit the screens on July 19.

The teaser of Stree was unveiled in June

On June 25, the official handle of Maddock Films took to Instagram to share the teaser of Stree 2. The teaser begins with an inauguration of Stree's idol in Chanderi. The text under it reads, "O Stree Raksha Karna" in huge letters.

We also saw glimpses of Rajkummar as Vicky Parashar along with his two BFFs, Bittu and Jana, played by Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Shraddha Kapoor looked intense in the teaser.

Pankaj Tripathi is back too. Tamannaah Bhatia is also featured in the video.

"Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank!" the caption on the post reads.

For the uninitiated, the teaser of Stree 2 premiered during the end credits of Sharvari Wagh-starrer Munjya in theatres during its release in June.

All about Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Apart from the main actors, the upcoming horror-comedy also features special appearances of Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia. While Varun will be seen as Bhediya, Tamannaah is set to appear in a song. Akshay will make his cameo in the movie.

The film is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. Are you excited about Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2?

