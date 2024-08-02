Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor wins internet by savoring jalebi offered by fan, gets labeled ‘ultimate crush material’; VIDEO

Shraddha Kapoor is currently neck deep in the promotions of her upcoming movie, Stree 2. Hours ago, the second track of the horror-comedy film Aayi Nai was dropped. During an event on August 1, the actress interacted with her fans.

Among them was one lady who offered Kapoor a box of jalebi and a bouquet of roses. The Baaghi actress was quick to acknowledge her efforts and even relished the Indian dessert before clicking a selfie with her fans.

A video of the same has now gone viral, making netizens crus over Shraddha Kapoor and laud her humbleness and generosity. In the video, the Aashiqui 2 actress can be seen looking ravishing in a red bodycon floor-length dress with white sneakers. The clip opens with Shraddha talking to a woman who was quick to offer her the jalebis. Unable to keep her temptation at bay, the actress decided to cheat on her diet and enjoy the dessert. She also offered her bite to her fan.

Check it out:

Soon after the video went viral, several fans came to the comments section and stated how decided she is towards her fans. A user penned, “#shraddhakapoor is both beautiful inside and outside. Her love and dedication to her fans is so heartwarming.”

Another wrote, “She is absolutely beautiful and gorgeous,” while a third commented, “Best #Stree of Bollywood.” Someone also called her “Ultimate crush Material.”

Advertisement

Check it out:

Stree 2 song Aayi Nai has finally been unveiled, making fans groove to it. While Shraddha and Rajkummar’s convincing chemistry impressed the audience, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana’s appearance made it even more interesting.

Before this song, the track Aaj Ki Raat was dropped, taking over social media by storm. For the unknown, Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 movie Stree. The upcoming comedy horror film is directed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Earlier, it was expected to hit theatres on August 30, 2024, but the movie will now be released on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 song Aayi Nai OUT: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s playful chemistry shines; Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti, Abhishek add their tadka