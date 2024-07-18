Stree 2: Will Shraddha Kapoor, ‘Bicky’ Rajkummar Rao, and Chanderi gang return for 3rd installment? Find out

The highly anticipated trailer for Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, is finally out. The trailer looks promising and promises a wild ride filled with laughter, comedy, and horror.

As we eagerly await the film's release on August 15, 2024, it appears that the makers are already planning a third installment. Here’s what producer Dinesh Vijan has to say about it!

Dinesh Vijan gives an update on Stree 3

During the trailer launch of Stree 2, producer Dinesh Vijan revealed details about the third installment of Stree. He said, "Stree 2 is like the mothership; it answers many questions raised by Stree 1 and explains the connections. After Stree 2, the next movie will be called Dhama."

He further added, "We have already written Stree 3, so the gap between the films will be shorter."

Stree 2 trailer out now

The trailer offers an exciting blend of horror and comedy that fans have been anticipating. The 2-minute and 54-second trailer brings back the beloved Chanderi gang and introduces a terrifying new foe, Sarkata!

Vicky's love interest, Shraddha, also makes her return, but this time they face a new threat as Sarkata aims to kidnap all the women in the village. Vicky rises, becoming the prince of Chanderi to protect his beloved and the village women.

The trailer promises a captivating mix of humor and spine-tingling horror, showcasing the original Stree cast. Additionally, Tamannaah Bhatia makes a special appearance with a dance number in the movie.

More about Stree 2

Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

According to reports, Varun Dhawan will make a special appearance in the film, reprising his role as Bhediya. A report by Bollywood Hungama reveals that Dhawan's scene with Shraddha Kapoor was filmed at a studio in Mumbai. His cameo is intended to set the stage for Bhediya 2.

