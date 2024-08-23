Stree 2's Abhishek Banerjee says 'crush' Kiara Advani messaged him after watching the film; reveals what happened after Varun Dhawan called her

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 is creating a buzz online and achieving box office success. The horror-comedy is receiving rave reviews for its stellar cast and their ability to blend humor with horror seamlessly.

In a recent revelation, actor Abhishek Banerjee shared an amusing incident involving Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Varun had called Abhishek’s ‘crush’ Kiara and handed the phone to him, who described her as 'too sweet' and added that she even sent him a message after the film's release.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek Banerjee shared a humorous story about Stree 2 co-star Varun Dhawan. He mentioned that when Varun asked him about his crush, he casually admitted his admiration for Kiara Advani, as many others do.

Abhishek was surprised when Varun actually called Kiara and handed the phone to him, leaving him feeling quite awkward. "I said it very innocently. I did not know that he’ll call her and hand the phone to me. I was very awkward (laughs). But she was too sweet," he said.

He added that she even sent him a message after the release of Stree 2, which delighted him. Abhishek also described Varun as his 'badmaash' friend, who is always ready to stir up a bit of trouble.

The sequel to Stree, Stree 2, was released on August 14, and has quickly garnered praise from fans and moviegoers. Recently, Amul India added their unique touch to the film's promotion by sharing a charming doodle of the movie’s poster on Instagram. The illustration features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, with Shraddha, Pankaj, and Aparshakti playfully holding slices of bread.

Advertisement

The doodle includes the playful text "HiStree repeats itself" at the top and "Amul possessed by foodies" at the bottom. The caption for the post read, "#Amul Topical: Bollywood movie sequel breaks box office records!"

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit film Stree. Featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles, the film picks up right where the first installment left off.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan did cameo in Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 for free; gears up to start Bhediya 2