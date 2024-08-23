Stree 2's Abhishek Banerjee admits watching 'King of comedy' Akshay Kumar's Garam Masala 10 times; reveals being on his toes while shooting with him

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, made a significant impact at the box office. Recently, Abhishek, who portrayed Jana, discussed his experience filming a comedy scene with Akshay Kumar, sharing how he managed to keep his laughter in check during the shoot. The actor revealed being a big fan of King of Comedy and having watched Garam Masala 10 times. He also shared that he was on his toes while shooting and had a jam session.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, When Abhishek was asked about his legendary scene with Akshay Kumar and whether it was challenging to control his laughter, he mentioned that "he was always on his toes" in Akshay's presence.

The Vedaa actor revealed that when he learned he would be doing a scene with Akshay, he anticipated it would be a great experience, as both of them enjoy comedy. He described their performance as a "jam session" between two actors, likening it to musicians jamming together with a guitar and tabla. This sense of fun, according to him, was evident on screen, and he believed that the audience enjoyed it as much as they did.

He explained that knowing he was acting alongside Akshay, who he considers the king of comedy , made him want to give his best. Abhishek, a huge fan of Akshay's work, admired his contributions to films like Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Paagal Deewana. He fondly recalled and said that he can never forget the line, "Chal, coffee peete hai," to Paresh Rawal in Awara Paagal Deewana, and admitted to having watched Garam Masala at least ten times.

In a recent chat with ANI, Banerjee revealed that for the casting of Stree , Amar Kaushik offered him the role of Jana. However, Abhishek was initially reluctant. He explained that he refused at first because, being from Delhi, he typically sought roles with a bit of attitude, similar to the one in Vedaa.

Nonetheless, Amar saw qualities in him, goofiness and sweetness that he hadn’t noticed in himself. Insisting that Abhishek play Jana, adding that the director provided him the opportunity to portray such a wonderful character.

