Stree 2 Box Office Trends: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film enters 250 crore club in 6 days

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2 is not refusing to stop down, as the film is showing a fantastic hold in collections on the first Tuesday, which is practically the first working day for the horror comedy. As per early trends, Stree 2 is headed to collect in the range of Rs 25 crore on the sixth day, taking total collections in the vicinity of Rs 255 crore.

The Amar Kaushik directorial is looking at 8-day extended opening week collection around the Rs 300 crore mark, and will then aim to top the Rs 400 crore club in 15-days flat. The film is a rocket now and is poised to enter the Rs 500 crore club too, though a lot would be determined by the trend in the third week. Stree 2 is extraordinary in the national chains, which are showing a drop of less than 20 percent over Friday as per the early trends.

The sixth-day business could be around the Rs 24 to 26 crore mark if the momentum continues in the night shows, and this is a historic hold and one of the biggest non-holiday first Tuesday’s of all time. Stree 2 is aiming to top the lifetime collections of KGF 2, and will then begin its journey towards the 500 crore all time blockbusters like Animal, Bahubali 2, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film is the first mid-sized non-superstar film to attain these numbers and this should motivate the industry to bank-roll many strong films, and hope for big returns, getting rid of the obsession with star-culture and big-budget actioners. Stree 2 has done these numbers in a 3-way clash. Though the other two releases have turned out to be a disaster, the 6 day business would have been higher by at-least 10 percent, as a a solo release would have enabled wider showcasing.

Stree 2 is one of the biggest blockbusters of modern times with a terrific return on investment for producers, Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

