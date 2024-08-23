Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao recalls improvising first part's iconic climax scene with a Shah Rukh Khan touch; 'In theaters, people were going nuts'

"Uski aankho mein dekho... ankho mein...Pyar ke bhooki hai wo pyaar se dekho." Remember when Rajkummar Rao as Vicky was asked to gaze into the eyes of a witch in the 2018 film, Stree? The hilarious climax scene had a Shah Rukh Khan connection to it. The ones who have watched the original are aware of how the Stree actor imitated SRK while looking into her eyes. Rajkummar Rao recently revealed that he improvised the iconic sequence in Stree using Shah Rukh's expressions as his reference.

In the latest conversation with Raj Shamani on YouTube, Rajkummar Rao shared that whenever the actor works with the writers, he asks them to build a "playground" for him. Citing an example of the iconic climax scene of Stree, Rao stated that it was a "playground" for him that Stree was standing in front of him. While his character is terrified by the witch's presence, he is asked to look into her eyes with love.

Rajkummar Rao, who is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, further expressed that men in our nation remember King Khan whenever they think about love. Rao shared that he "improvised" the scene while showing the facial expression of the superstar. The Stree 2 actor continued that Vicky is shown as a small-town guy who has watched films while growing up.

"Toh wahan pe maine improvise kiya (I improvised it there) which people cracked up laughing. In theaters, people were going nuts over that scene. It's an improvised scene," Rao added.

Talking about Amar Kaushik, Rajkummar Rao praised him saying that the director gives freedom to actors to experiment on set despite what is written in the script. Rao added that Kaushik, however, discusses it whenever the scene goes wrong.

During the promotions of Stree 2 in a recent Pinkvilla Masterclass, Rajkummar Rao admired Shah Rukh Khan saying that the superstar is the "epitome of romance". Rao also expressed his desire to star in romantic movies as he is a "die-hard romantic at heart".

Stree 2, the sequel to Stree, hit the screens on August 15, 2024. The recently released movie clashed with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa at the box office.

