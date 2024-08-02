Sunidhi Chauhan admits not relying on auto-tune; REVEALS her problem with it: ‘I might sing 100 times to ensure…’

Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the most loved and popular singers in Bollywood. Her melodious voice touches the hearts of many and she enjoys a massive fan following. It is not a hidden fact that singers these days use auto tune. When asked about this to her, the singer revealed not using it.

Talking about auto tunes with Raj Shamani, Sunidhi Chauhan admitted that other singers use auto tunes. She further stated that if it is her work then she would do it 100 times to ensure that the song sounds right but not rely on auto tune.

Discussing on this subject further, Sunidhi explained that auto tune makes a voice shine a little more and these days it is used everywhere. “My problem with it is that when it is used on everybody’s voice, all the voices sound the same. If you get three female singers for a song and use auto-tune in each of their voices, it won’t be exactly the same but there will be similarities. I have experienced that. Auto-tune isn’t bad. If you use the technology in the right way, it only enhances the project.”

The Desi Girl singer further added that many singers view it as a fundamental tool. She quipped that many singers come to the studio, go to the mic but ensure if there is auto tune, before recording. “It has become a basic expectation,” she added.

Recently, the singer grabbed all the eyeballs after a fan threw a bottle of water at her during her performance in Dehradun. Sunidhi was performing for the young crowd at SGRR University. While she was making the audience groove to her music and sing along with her, someone from the front row threw a bottle of water at her. On watching the object come towards her, she was taken aback. But the singer didn’t stop performing. But in the next couple of seconds, she took the musical route to reprimand the fan who did the act.

